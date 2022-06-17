Elon Musk Wants Twitter Users to Pay for Verification, Platform to be More like TikTok

Elon Musk is looking to improve Twitter’s profitability by ensuribg it keeps people informed and entertained. During his first ever Twitter address to employees, the businessman revealed a series of plans he had laid out for the company.

For starters, Musk suggested that Twitter needs to become more like TikTok and WeChat if at all the company wanted to hit its goal of one billion users. He said the platform could borrow from WeChat and TikTok’s offerings. He said WeChat had become almost a necessary app in China as it offered social media, payments, games and ride-hailing in one.

“There’s no WeChat equivalent outside of China,” Musk said.

“You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can recreate that with Twitter, we’ll be a great success.”

He also complimented TikTok’s algorithm for not being boring. He emphasized that Twitter could be better at Surfacing News.

I think Twitter can be much better about informing people of serious issues. The company can better contribute to a stronger longer lasting civilization where we are better able to understand the nature of reality.” he said.

Musk reiterated his earlier comments of making Twitter mre profitable through subscriptions and payments. He suggested that users could pay to be verified, adding on to his earlier sentiments to have corporate companies pay for using the platform.

During the meeting, he also reiterated his efforts to fight spam bots on the platform, suggesting that “it needs to be much more expensive to have a troll army.” The issue of Spam bots has threatened to rock the $44 billion Twitter deal, with Musk threatening to pull out of the agreement if the company does not give the true figures. Earlier this week, Twitter complied with Musk’s wishes and granted him full access to their livestream data.

