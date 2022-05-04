Elon Musk Hints at Charging Commercial, Gov’t Organizations to use Twitter

Corporate companies and government organizations could soon be required to pay to use Twitter. Tesla boss Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter indicated through a series of tweets that the company could start charging certain parties to use the service.

“Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing,” Musk tweeted.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.”

Since taking over the company, Musk has casually suggested a number of changes through the app. Twitter last month announced that it was working on an edit button while refuting that the idea could have originated from Musk’s tweets. The Tesla boss had asked users if they want a Twitter button just a few days after buying shares at the social media platform.

According to the Verge, a report by Reuters indicated that during his pitch for the company’s acquisition, Musk suggested that he might charge media houses to quote or embed tweets.

Musk’s bid documents also indicated that the world’s richest man regarded Twitter to have a lot of potential.

