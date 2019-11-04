Elizabeth Ongoro, Husband Released On Sh3 Million Bail Each In Corruption Case

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro and her spouse, Ferdinand Masha Kenga have been released on Sh3 million bail each.

The two alongside 19 others are involved in a case in which Sh48 million CDF cash meant for a Kasarani Girls High School was embezzled.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption against the law.

Ongoro has also been accused of illegally acquiring Sh4 million from Kasarani Girls project management account.

Appearing before magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, Ongoro denied all charges leveled against her.

Consequently, the court issued arrest warrants for accused persons who did not turn up to take pleas including diplomat Ruth Kitony who is based in Malaysia.

The former legislator and 25 others were on October 25 summoned by EACC but only presented themselves at Integrity Centre a week later.

“The Commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the school was made without due regard to the procurement laws, the school does not exist and that payments were made to different individuals and companies associated to the National Government Constituency Development Fund patron and committee members for services not rendered,” EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said in a statement.

The ex MP has attributed her woes to a political witch-hunt and noted that funds meant for the school were transferred to Kariobangi Girls Secondary School.

“There were running battles every single day. There was construction ongoing during the day and running battles at night. We even lost lives. As the area MP I had to make a decision and there were only two decisions. Construct the school or return the money,” said Ongoro.

“I am actually shocked that 13 years later, somebody comes up to claim that money was lost. This is a political battle and the battle is for me. This is a process of eliminating me from Nairobi politics,” she lamented.

