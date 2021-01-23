Slain Lawyer Elizabeth Koki Laid To Rest, Eulogized As An Overachiever

Slain lawyer Elizabeth Koki’s ex-husband has mourned her as a caring and loving mother.

The deceased and Edwin Githinji shared two boys.

In his eulogy, Githinji said his estranged wife will remain his friend and companion who raised their children with love.

“You remain my friend and companion in all circumstances. You took care of our two sons and for that, we choose not to cry but celebrate you and thank God for blessing us with you,” Githinji said as Koki was laid to rest on Friday.

He added that the lawyer did her job with diligence and dedication.

Her parents remembered her as an overachiever who brought them joy.

“Your determination in life and high achiever attitude made as proud,” David Nzuki and Margaret Kamene said.

The lawyer was found dead at her Syokimau home by her househelp.

An autopsy exam conducted showed that she died of suffocation and had bruises around her mouth consistent with a gag.

In custody is her lover, a Congolese national, Christian Mwambay Kadima who she is said to have argued with on the night she died.

Kadima has since told the police that Koki fell from the bed, hitting her head.

He left her house in her car only to be arrested the next day at a lodging in the country’s capital.

“Detectives have finally arrested Christian Mwambay Kadima, who has been on the run since the wee hours of the morning, following the gruesome murder of a prominent city lawyer,” DCI boss George Kinoti said via Twitter.

Kadima is allegedly a wanted man in South Africa for assaulting a woman by the name Miranda Jacobs.

“An application is hereby made for the issue of a warrant for the arrest of Eloges Christian Kadima on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm there being from information taken upon oath a reasonable suspicion that he/she committed the alleged offence on June 24, 2017 in Johannesburg,” a police report from South Africa reads.

