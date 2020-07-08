Politician Eliud Owalo Not Interested In Gor Mahia Elections

Politician Eliud Owalo is not interested in any position in the forthcoming Gor Mahia elections but will continue to support the club.

K’Ogalo are set to hold elections on August 8 and a section of the fanbase has been pushing for the former Kibra Member of Parliament aspirant to vie.

Owalo, an ardent supporter of the record Kenyan Premier League champions, is also known for his philanthropic gestures towards the team.

Last month he hosted the players plus the technical bench members to a luncheon at Serena Hotel and gifted them Kshs250,000 to share.

It’s such generous gestures that has endeared him to the fanbase with some calling on him to challenge for the chairmanship, but Owalo is not interested.

“I have been a staunch Gor Mahia fan since 1980’s, but I’m not interested in the club’s leadership positions now or even in future.

“I love the team and I always support them financially once in a while, but I’m not after any position in return,” stressed Owalo.

Gor Mahia go to elections with just four posts on offer.

Long serving chairman Ambrose Rachier has declared he will defend his seat but thus far has no challenger.

Position of treasurer has, however, attracted considerable interest with three aspirants; Dolfina Odhiambo, Chripine Okoth and former Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi announcing their intentions to vie.

Nyangi has cried foul over eligibility criteria for the treasurer post which requires a degree a minimum requirement, saying the requirement targeted her.

