Eliud Owalo Moves On To The “Hustler’s Camp” After Ditching ANC

Former ANC official Eliud Owalo has moved on to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 poll.

In a statement, Owalo said he has decided to join the infamous “hustler” movement effective today.

“Based on the foregoing and informed by a contextual analysis of all the probable 2022 Presidential candidates, I have with effect from today made a deliberate and conscious decision to stand with Kenyans by pursuing my political interests and aspirations within the ambit of the “Hustler” Political Matrix,” he said.

“I’m also going the full-hog with Bill Ruto’ 2022. ”

On matters of constitution change, Owalo said the problem facing Kenya is “not a bad constitution but lack of enforcement and political goodwill and capture of the state by a few individuals in total disregard to the interests of the Kenyan majority.”

He also noted that there is a worrying trend of some families rotating the leadership of the country among themselves as a means of serving their egocentric economic interests.

“More worryingly, there are concerted efforts by the same clique of people to put together ethnic congrolemations as an avenue of attaining political power,” he said.

“Personally, I’m vehemently opposed to and do not subscribe to the school of thought that two or three families should selfishly scheme to rotate the leadership of this country among themselves as a means of perpetuating themselves in power and serving their egocentric economic interests.”

In August, while exiting the Musalia Mudavadi-led party, Owalo said that his exit was necessitated by the need to create ample space within the party.

The former Kibra MP aspirant stated that the move will allow the party to “strategically position itself effectively in the operational environment and craft a suitable road map moving forward without feeling suffocated by my views and suggestions.”

He added, “I also want to create a reasonable leg-room between myself and Mudavadi to safeguard and sustain our personal friendship, respect and positive professional engagements that has been in existence over a span of 25 years.”

