Ex-Kibra MP Aspirant Eliud Owalo Hosts Gor Mahia To Luncheon, Donates Sh250,000 To Players

Former Kibra MP aspirant Eliud Owalo hosted Gor Mahia players and technical staff to a luncheon at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on Saturday.

Owalo took the opportunity to reward the team with Kshs 250k, while affirming his support for the record 19-time Kenyan Premier League winners.

Kshs 50k will go to the technical bench, while the rest to the playing unit.

In attendance were among others the club’s president Ambrose Rachier, treasurer Sally Bollo, head coach Steven Polack and team manager Jolawi Obondo.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Eliud Owalo for this luncheon, it shows his love for the club,” said Rachier.

Rachier called for more support for the club despite the fact that they landed a Kshs 55million shirt sponsorship deal with Betsafe last week.

Gor Mahia are one of the most affected teams by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The sponsorship is not enough and we still need your support,” said Rachier.

