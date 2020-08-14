Eliud Owalo Ditches Mudavadi’s ANC Party Days After Muluka’s Exit

Eliud Owalo has officially left the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

In a letter copied to the Registrar of Political Parties, Owalo said that his exit was necessitated by the need to create ample space within the party.

The former Kibra MP aspirant stated that the move will allow the party “strategically position itself effectively in the operational environment and craft a suitable road map moving forward without feeling suffocated by my views and suggestions.”

He added, “I also want to create a reasonable leg-room between myself and Mudavadi to safeguard and sustain our personal friendship, respect and positive professional engagements that has been in existence over a span of 25 years.”

Thanking the party stakeholders with special mention to Mudavadi, Owalo who runs a management consultant firm, wished the party well.

This comes days after Barack Muluka resigned as the party secretary general.

He cited the need to give ANC a fresh start ahead of the 2022 elections.

Muluka noted that he was instrumental in pushing for reorganization and strengthening of the party as well as helping Mudavadi in writing of his biography titled Soaring Above the Storms of Passion.

“It is now ready, in my considered view, to compete for political power against other major political parties. The coming into being of a new party constitution a few days ago, especially, gives ANC a good chance for a fresh start and a new lease of life,” said Muluka in a letter dated August 12.

“I doubt that I could add more value to what I have done so far. Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested.”

His resignation, Muluka said will allow Mudavadi to make critical decisions on the population and leadership of the party under the new constitution as well as make it easier for him to make personal political choices in the lead up to the 2022 elections.

“This, therefore, is my formal letter of resignation both as Secretary General and as a member of Amani National Congress (ANC), ” said Muluka.

