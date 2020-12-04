PHOTOS: Politician Eliud Owalo Covers Gor Mahia’s “Nakedness”

Eliud Owalo has come to Gor Mahia’s aid, donating 40 tracksuits to the Kenyan champions ahead of their African Champions League return match against APR FC of Rwanda at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo, who boast as the biggest and most supported club in the country, borrowed tracksuits from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to honor the first leg in Kigali last weekend.

The club was reported to have signed a kitting deal with UK Sports Apparel Company, Umbro, but to date the team is yet to receive any technical support with further reports indicating the deal aborted.

Owalo is known to be an ardent supporter of Gor Mahia and has time and again supported them in cash and kind.

He is hopeful K’Ogalo will turn tables on the Rwandans, who edged them out 2-1 in the first leg, and proceed to the first round of the tournament.

“It is my conviction that Gor Mahia will turn the tables on APR to cruise to the next level with an ultimate target of the group stage of the CAF Champions League,” said Owalo.

