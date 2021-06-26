Eliud Kipchoge’s INEOS 1:59 Challenge Documentary to Be Released In August (TRAILER)

The trailer for Eliud Kipchoge’s “The Last Milestone” documentary is out. The Kenyan Athlete shared the trailer on his social media with a caption:

“Join me on my journey as I prepared to make history by running a marathon under two hours. I hope by watching this film you will also feel inspired to run. Coming this summer!’

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone is produced Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott’s production company and is due for a digital release on August 23. The film follows Kipchoge through the journey as he prepared and took the Ineos 59 challenge that saw him run the marathon in under two hours.

A statement from the producers said the documentary will include ‘footage from his home in Kenya, interviews with those closest to him, details of the daily rituals of his life and the dynamics within his team and community,”

Read: Eliud Kipchoge Emerges Winner in NN Mission Marathon In Netherlands

Kipchoge made history when he finished the marathon at 1:59:40, as the first person to ever finish a marathon in under two hours. It did not however count as an official world record as standard rules were not observed.

In the trailer, Kipchoge says ‘In the journey of life, there is ups and downs. In marathon there is a lot of challenges, ups and downs. There is pain in training, pain in running, and joy at the end of the marathon.’

Watch it below

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu