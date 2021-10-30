in SPORTS

Eliud Kipchoge Joins Stars In Watching PSG In France

Eliud Kipchoge at PSG with Kylian Mbappe. [Courtesy]

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge was amongst stars who watched PSG hammer Lille 2-1 in French Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes on Friday night.

The world marathon record holder met and took photos with PSG and French star Kylian Mbappe and exchanged running shoes and playing boots.

Stars Watch PSG Match in France. [Courtesy]
“I’m happy to be here. I wish my fans and all football fans to enjoy this game,” said the 35-year-old.

J. David put Lille in the lead in the 31st minute, but the hosts equalised in the 74th minute through Marquinhos before Di Maria grabbed the winner in the 88th minute.

Eliud Kipchoge with PSG Star Kylian Mbappe. [Courtesy]

Also in attendance was Arsenal great Thierry Henry and Springboks first black captain Siya Kolisi.

