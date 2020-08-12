in SPORTS

Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge Reveals Three Secrets To Success

Eliud Kipchoge needs no introduction when it comes to the world of athletes, most specifically long distance running.

The 35-year-old is presently the world marathon record holder, with a time of 2:01:39, set on 16 September 2018, at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Described as “the greatest marathoner of the modern era”, Kipchoge has won 12 of the 13 marathons he has entered.

He is also an Olympics gold medallist.

If that’s not enough, the Nandi-born athlete became the first human being to run a full marathon sub two hours in a special event held last year in Vienna, Austria.

So what’s the secret behind Kip’s success? Well, according to the athlete it’s all in laughing a lot, working hard and surrounding yourself with great people.

“People often ask me how I manage to have a long and fruitful career. I believe it’s because I am surrounded by many great people to train with. I believe success comes by working hard and laughing lots,” tweeted Eliud.

Now you know.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

