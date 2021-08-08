Tokyo Olympics: Eliud Kipchoge Retains Title In Style

Marathon greatest Eliud Kipchoge has successfully defended his Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Eliud Kipchoge became only the third man in history to successfully defend the Olympic Marathon crown after winning in 2:08:38.

Read: Can Eliud Kipchoge Defend his Olympic Marathon Title?

Lawrence Cherono was unlucky to be beaten with a sprint finish in the final 20m to come home fourth while the third Kenyan in the race, Amos Kipruto, dropped out after 36km.

Team Kenya will return home with four Gold medals, the best standing in Africa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu