COVID-19: Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge Missing Teammates As Social Distancing Bites

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is missing company of his teammates while training as need to observe social distancing takes precedence.

As a measure to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are urged to among other things observe social distancing.

The 35-year-old has continued to do personal training despite major sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being postponed.

“I’ve been enjoying these wonderful runs in the early morning when the roads are empty. I miss my teammates but our main goal at the moment is to stay healthy,” Kipchoge tweeted.

Kichoge, who hails from Nandi County, bacame the first man to run a full marathon sub two hours, a feat he achieved in the INEOS 159 challenge last year in Vienna, Austria.

