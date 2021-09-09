Eliud Kipchoge Launches Foundation With Focus On Education

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has launched Eliud Kipchoge Foundation with an aim of giving back to the world through education.

Kipchoge who is regarded as the greatest marathoner of the modern era has enjoyed a glittering running career spanning over a decade.

In launching his foundation the 36-year-old stated that his mission is “is to give all children in the world access to knowledge and education.”

Read: Tokyo Olympics: Eliud Kipchoge Retains Title In Style

“I want those children to grow up into healthy adults in a green and breathing world where forests keep our people safe.

“I hope to contribute and grow the movement in education and environmental protection through my Foundation, to reach the people in the world with my voice.”

Kipchoge follows in the footsteps of other Kenyan sports men and women who are already running foundations.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama through his foundation is giving scholarships to secondary school students.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...