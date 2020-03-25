COVID-19: Eliud Kipchoge Hails Move To Postpone 2020 Tokyo Olympics

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has termed “wise” International Olympics Committee (IOC) move to postpone 2020 Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 pandemic.

The summer games, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place “no later than summer 2021,” IOC said in a press statement Tuesday.

Kipchoge, who was preparing to defend his Olympics gold medal, welcomed the decision, while looking forward to a better event next year.

“All in all a very wise decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021. I look forward to come back to Japan to defend my Olympic title next year and look forward to witness a wonderful event. I wish everybody good health in these challenging times,” the 35-year-old tweeted.

Thomas Bach, the IOC jefe, said “This is about protecting lives.”

The organisation came under pressure to call off the event in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with countries like Canada and Australia pulling out.

Many athletics also added their voice to the postponement calls citing inability to train with most public facilities shut as a measure to help prevent spread of the COVID-19.

