Eliud Kipchoge Featured In New York Based GQ Magazine (Photos)

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been featured in April edition of luxurious New York based fashion magazine GQ.

The 35-year-old has been photographed showcasing some expensive designs – leaving social media wowed.

It was one of sport's great question marks—could a human break a 2-hour marathon? Then @EliudKipchoge did it. What followed was international fame, and plenty of controversy. https://t.co/TYhUnxkxdD pic.twitter.com/VCd9Mt0M7i — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 30, 2020

The legend himself Eliud Kipchoge in the latest @GQMagazine Wearing some of the biggest & expensive fashion brands in the world including Fendi Men, Manolo Blahnik, Nike, Barton, Boateng, Issey Miyake Men, Rochas, Gucci, Ermenegildo Zegna 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QWgyDMWjBn — Captain Ozwald (🔥) (@VinieO) March 30, 2020

Eliud Kipchoge here with drip. The coat is roughly 270k, the shoes are roughly 43k, sunglasses are around 50k. The cheapest things are the Nike jacket and pants which are 8k each pic.twitter.com/6hv001g6v4 — 𝑘𝑖𝑟𝑢𝑡𝑖 𝑣.8.1.0 (@kiruti) March 30, 2020

I haven't even read this Eliud Kipchoge GQ profile yet but OMG the photos. 📷:Fanny Latour-Lamberthttps://t.co/PpIMQZlN10 pic.twitter.com/n6w3Bl5yVZ — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) March 30, 2020

Kipchoge became the first man to run a full marathon sub two hours in the INEOS 159 challenge last year.

