Eliud Kipchoge Featured In New York Based GQ Magazine (Photos)

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been featured in April edition of luxurious New York based fashion magazine GQ.

The 35-year-old has been photographed showcasing some expensive designs – leaving social media wowed.

Kipchoge became the first man to run a full marathon sub two hours in the INEOS 159 challenge last year.

