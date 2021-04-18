Eliud Kipchoge Emerges Winner in NN Mission Marathon In Netherlands

Eliud Kipchoge has emerged as the winner in the NN Mission Marathon in the Netherlands.

Kipchoge has won the 40km race coming first at 2hours, 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

His training mate, Jonathan Korir finished second in 2:06:4 with Eritrean Goitom Kifle coming in third at 2:08:00.

Speaking after the marathon, Kipchoge said the conditions were a bit windy but it was a test of fitness.

“It’s a mission accomplished…this was the real test towards Tokyo, it’s good to test your fitness…the conditions were good a bit windy but I have no complains we all run in the same conditions and the race was perfect,” Kipchoge said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has joined Kenyans in congratulating him adding that he has held the Kenyan flag high.

What a great performance and a flawless display of mastery coupled with dominance. Congratulations Eliud Kipchoge on winning the #MissionMarathon. Kudos Jonathan Korir for 2nd place. Keep flying the Kenyan flag high as we head to the Olympics,” Raila wrote.

