Eliud Kipchoge Dedicates Tokyo Marathon Win To World Peace

Eliud Kipchoge won the Tokyo Marathon in a new course record of 2:02.40 minutes early morning Sunday.

Amos Kipruto notched a new Personal Best of 2:03.13 to finish second, while Brigid Kosgei won the women’s race in a new course record of 2:16.02

Kipchoge, who is considered the greatest marathoner of all times, has now won four out the six World Marathon Major Races.

The 37-year-old world record holder over the distance dedicated the win to world peace, urging for dialogue and not war.

“I want to say I want this world to unite. If there are differences I want us to meet and speak, not fight. My win today is to bring positivity in this world.”

His sentiments come at a time the world is condemning Russia for invading Ukraine.

The two-time Olympics gold medalist’s next stop is New York Marathon.

