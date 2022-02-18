Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge Braced For First Tokyo Marathon

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge has confirmed participation in the Tokyo Marathon for the first time on 6th March.

The world marathon record holder is making a return to Tokyo – months after clinching his second Olympics gold medal in the Japanese capital.

“I would like to thank the organizers of the Tokyo Marathon to make it possible for me and my colleague athletes to race in Tokyo.

Read: Eliud Kipchoge Joins Stars In Watching PSG In France

“My focus has been on Tokyo from the beginning of my training cycle, and I can say I am ready to race there. I am very excited to run in a country where running is a crucial part of the sport culture and looking forward to experience the Japanese excitement for running and the marathon in particular.”

Kipchoge’s management announced on Friday that the world marathon record holder has been inspired to compete in, and win, all six races of the World Marathon Majors having already won three in Chicago, London and Berlin.

Tokyo, New York and Boston are the three other races in the series which Kipchoge is yet to compete in.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...