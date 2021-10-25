Eliud Kipchoge Awarded Best Male Athlete At Tokyo Olympics

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics best male athlete.

To take the prize, the world marathon record holder ward off competition from nine other athletes including Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei.

Cheptegei is the world 10,000m record holder and won gold in 5000m at the summer games.

“It is an honour to win the ANOC Award for the Best Male Athlete at the Tokyo Olympics.

With so many beautiful performances by so many athletes, I am proud to be the recipient of this award,” said Kipchoge.

