Eliud Kipchoge: Amina Mohamed Best Suited For Top WTO Job

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge has endorsed Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) job.

Amina is gunning to be the first African to lead the powerful global body, and according to Kipchoge, who’s the reigning world marathon record holder, she’s the best suited for the role.

“I see in her the rare trait of exceptional endurance only exhibited by people with outstanding mental and physical stamina. The kind of people who break records in the most unlikely situations,” Eliud said.

“It takes a champion to recognise another. I believe that Amina Mohamed is the best person suited to lead the World Trade Organisation at this time.”

Eliud said in the two decades he has known Ambassador Amina Mohamed she has been a trailblazer who has broken all limits to be the most qualified politician, consensus-builder and technical expert in the world of international trade.

“She is a kindred limitless spirit akin to the one that propelled me to venture into the world of invisible limits to set the unthinkable sub-2 marathon record broadening the sphere of long-distance running to new levels, now within human-reach,” he added.

“We may not know where the limits in the multilateral trading system are, but Minister Amina is willing to find them and help the WTO Membership, conquer them.”

Eliud Kipchoge will be defending his London Marathon crown on the 4th of October, 2020 as Ambassador Amina Mohamed races through the second round of the WTO Director General selection process.

