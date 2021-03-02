Elgeyo Marakwet Becomes Third County Assembly To Reject BBI Bill

Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly on Tuesday became the third County to reject the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

17 members of the county assembly voted against the initiative to amend the 2010 Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) while 15 others supported it.

Baringo County Assembly was the first to reject the Bill that has received support from 42 out of 47 counties.

The assembly voted overwhelmingly against the Bill with 30 MCAs voting no and 11 voting yes in a session marred by chaos.

Four ward representatives did not participate in the February 11 exercise.

Nandi County Assembly also in the Rift Valley region shot down the Bill last Thursday. During the vote, 23 MCAs rejected the Bill, while 13 supported it.

Deputy President William Ruto, who has expressed his reservation for proposals contained in the BBI, enjoys support from the three counties that have so far rejected the Bill.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet and an ardent supporter of the DP, has said severally that BBI is not a priority at the moment.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos supports the BBI Bill.

BBI is a product of the March 9, 2018, handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

With the Bill having received support from over 24 Counties, it is headed to Parliament for debate ahead of a referendum expected to be conducted in June this year.

