Electricity Bills Set to Increase from End of June

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) adjusted the non-constant tariffs upwards in its latest notice. This means Kenyans will be expected to pay higher electricity Bill’s beginning this June.

Domestic customers are expected to purchase a single unit at a retail price of Sh24.57 from the end of June, up from Sh23.76 in May, the highest rate since March 2021.

The increase is attributed to an upward revision of fuel cost charge (FCC) and foreign exchange fluctuation by EPRA on Friday.

The higher tariffs are however unprecedented considering that fuel costs and the Kenyan shilling valuation have been constant in the last few months.

Costs for diesel and Petroleum which is used to generate electricity have remained unchanged since April.

However, the fuel cost has increased from Sh2.92 in May, hitting a high of Sh3.63 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for power consumed, the highest since July 2019.

On the other hand, despite a fairly constant foreign exchange rate in the period, the exchange tariffs have increased to 77 cents from 67 cents in May.

The increased tariffs are likely to push up the cost of living much further given the pressure of the energy index.

Kenyans experienced the highest inflation rate in the last one year in May this year at 5.87 percent.

