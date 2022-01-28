Electric Vehicle Startup BasiGo to Offer Services on BRT System

Electric bus company, BasiGo, has announced the launch of its operations in Nairobi. The electric buses have been contracted among several other firms to offer services on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) which will connect the city’s termini. The system will also link to Nairobi’s Commuter Rail System (NCR)

The company is introducing a clean energy option to the public transport industry which is currently dominated by fossil-fuel matatus and buses. The buses will have a capacity of 26 or 36 seats and a range of 250 kilometers, allowing them to make round journeys.

The locally produced electric buses are made using parts from BYD Automotive, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer.

The CS for transport, James Macharia, already gazetted transport corridors within the city in readiness for the project that is in its final stages before operations commence.

BRT Line 1 is expected to connect Limuru-Kangemi-CBD-Imara Daima-Athi River and Kitengela.

BRT Line 2 will connect Rongai-Bomas-Langata Road-CBD-Ruiru-Thika and Kenol.

Line 3, dubbed Chui will connect Tala-Njiru-Dandora (Juja Road)-CBD-Show Ground (Ngong Road) and Ngong.

Line 4, dubbed Kifaru, comprises East Nairobi and West Nairobi. The East Nairobi Line will connect Mama Lucy Hospital-Donholm (Jogoo Road)-CBD while the West line will connect CBD- T Mall-Bomas-Karen and Kikuyu

Dubbed Nyati, BRT Line 5 covers Ridgeways (Kiambu Road)-Balozi (Allsops) and Imara Daima.

The NRT Commuter network will also include Nairobi-Limuru town, Nairobi-Ngong

In late 2021, BasiGo indicated that it would launch its buses and provide a flexible financing approach to allow interested clients to purchase the buses for the same price as traditional gasoline buses.

“The cost of electric bus technology has come down dramatically over the last 10 years, to the point where electric buses can offer significant savings compared to fossil-fuel buses. Our goal is to help bus owners in Kenya realize these savings, and in the process, help Kenya become a global leader in sustainable public transport,” BasiGo CEO and co-founder Jit Bhattacharya said at the time.

