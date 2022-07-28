Election Stickers Issue Resolved – Chebukati Says After Meeting with IG Mutyambai

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the issues revolving around seized election stickers has been resolved.

Speaking after a meeting with Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, Chebukati said the two entities have resolved to work together to deliver credible elections.

“With regards to investigation revolving around election stickers recently imported into the country. I wish to inform Kenyans that the issue has been resolved,” he said.

The electoral agency chair and DCI boss George Kinoti have been brawling over the arrest of three Venezuelans at JKIA and the seizure of stickers.

Mutyambai pledged to guarantee the security of all parties involved before, during, and after elections.

He said that the security forces are under orders to ensure Kenyans’ safety as they cast their ballots and that everyone is free to go about their daily lives without worry.

“Police units under the National Police Service have also been deployed across the country to offer tactical support to general duty officers before, during, and after the general elections,” he said.

To offer logistical air support as needed throughout the election period, the police will also deploy five air sets in key places, said the IG.

In order to ensure smooth and ongoing operations both during and after the elections, he said that the government had appropriately resourced the service, particularly with more cars and operating equipment.

“Officers are well resources and in a high state of readiness to handle all forms of threats that may arise before, during, and after the general elections,” he added.

The election security secretariat is undertaking threat and risk analysis to identify threats to national security, which will in turn guide resource deployment in real-time, Mutyambai told reporters.

“Such emerging threats shall be tackled promptly. I, therefore, would like to warn those hell-bent upon acts of criminality and lawlessness to desist,” he said.

