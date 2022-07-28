Election Stickers Issue Resolved – Chebukati Says After Meeting with IG Mutyambai

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the issues revolving around seized election stickers has been resolved.

Speaking after a meeting with Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, Chebukati said the two entities have resolved to work together to deliver credible elections.

“With regards to investigation revolving around election stickers recently imported into the country. I wish to inform Kenyans that the issue has been resolved,” he said.

The electoral agency chair and DCI boss George Kinoti have been brawling over the arrest of three Venezuelans at JKIA and the seizure of stickers.

More follows

