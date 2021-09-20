Eldoret Man Stabbed To Death After Accusing Friend Of Plotting His Sacking

A 30-year-old man in Eldoret has been stabbed to death by his friend after accusing him of plotting his sacking.

Peter EKai, who worked for ChapChap Security, accused his friend, Elphas Kipkoech, 26, of plotting his sacking so as to replace him.

According to reports by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two started the argument during a drinking spree at Longisa trading centre in Kamagut.

The argument however degenerated into a full-scale offensive, with a fight ensuing that saw the two stab each other with sharp objects.

“A disagreement on a job placement between two drunk friends turned fatal, after what started as a brawl degenerated into a full-scale offensive. Ekai reportedly told Kipkoech that he had reliably learnt that he wanted him sacked so that he could replace him at ChapChap security agency.” reported the DCI.

“A bitter argument then ensued between the two who were already drunk, with Kipkoech denying the allegations. As the war of words escalated, tempers flared up and they started fighting using sharp objects.”

Ekai was stabbed in the chest and rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Kipkoech who equally suffered stab wounds was treated and discharged. He was however whisked to Eldoret Police Station for processing to answer to murder charges.

Crime scene detectives based at Eldoret documented the scene and collected crucial details in relation to the crime.

