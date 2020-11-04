Elderly Civil Servants To Work From Home As State Announces “No Mask, No Service” Sensitization Campaign

President Uhuru Kenyatta today addressed the nation following the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in the country. He said that the positive cases had declined to only four percent in September but upon the relaxation of the previous restrictions, the cases surged to 16 percent.

In his address the president directed that civil servants aged 58 and above to work remotely except for those holding critical positions. He also directed that everyone should continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols including the critical transport sector.

Last week, players in the transport sector protested against the protocols, citing reduced revenue due to social distancing measures which saw them carry fewer passengers.

President Kenyatta gave the authorities the responsibility of enforcing and adhering to the protocols themselves. He directed that anybody found in contravention should be held liable. The president also directed that business people deny services to anyone found not wearing a mask.

He called upon the media and other bodies to carry out Covid-19 sensitization in a campaign dubbed “no mask, no service.”

The president said that government would not hesitate to enforce more stringent measures if the Covid-19 positive cases continue to spike.

