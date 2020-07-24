Speaker Elachi Swears In Clerk Ngwele’s Replacement A Day After His Reinstatement

Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi on Friday swore in a new clerk.

This comes a day after the ousted clerk, Jacob Ngwele returned to his office after months of being in the cold.

Ngwele was accused by the speaker of being in office irregularly and drawing allowances amounting to Sh1.2 million.

On Thursday, Elachi rejected Ngwele’s reinstatement noting that a replacement had already been recruited.

“We will not allow him back because as far as I am concerned, we have already completed the recruitment process for his replacement,” Elachi said.

This morning, the speaker swore in Edward Gichana amid heavy police presence.

Members of the county Assembly allied to Ngwele protested the speaker’s move.

“I want to thank the members for approving the Clerk. “As a team, we shall ensure that we discharge our responsibilities,” she added.

The newly appointed clerk, on his part thanked the assembly leadership for allowing him serve in that capacity.

“I want to thank the leadership of the Assembly for giving me this opportunity to serve as a Clerk,” Gichana said.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) found that the clerk was legally in office.

Elachi had also gone ahead and removed the clerk as the signatory of the assembly’s accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in December 2019.

But the bank has stood its ground and has continued to recognize him as the rightfully appointed clerk.

