Elachi Recalls Almost Being Doused With Sulphuric Acid During City Hall Chaos

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has denied that she was kicked out.

Speaking to Citizen TV’s JKL, Elachi said 86 of the signatures appended in order to seal her fate cost money.

“Do you know how much each signature costs?

“That’s a story for another day, a sub-chapter of a book…” she told Jeff Koinange.

She also revealed that her life has been in danger but is feeling safer after resigning on Tuesday morning.

Recalling the events that took place two weeks ago when a section of MCAs tried to hand her the impeachment notice, Elachi said she is lucky she got away that day.

Chaos rocked the assembly with Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu sustaining injuries.

On the material day, Elachi recounted, she was almost doused with sulphuric acid.

“I thank God I’m alive today… there was sulphuric acid… had I not been saved that day I wouldn’t be speaking to you today. It would have been tossed at me but God that day said it was not my time,” she said.

On her way out she recalled seeing people with a coffin scribbled “RIP NMS” and were brandishing guns.

“Before you leave, a few people come, they are at the gate of KICC and are carrying a coffin with ‘Rest in Peace NMS’ written on it. They remove their guns and they salute and you wonder are we watching a movie,” she continued.

On her relationship with governor Mike Sonko, Elachi said she does not understand why she is a threat to him.

On this issue, she said: “Fight your shadows and imaginations… if he would see that then he will be able to work with everyone… you don’t need to like me. You just need to respect me and everyone should do their work.”

Elachi came to Sonko’s defense on matters cartels that run operations in Nairobi.

She told Jeff that the interests are beyond City Hall. “The interests are so external that you will find people rubbing shoulders with people. That is the biggest challenge.”

The former nominated senator gave an example of a woman who was forced to part with Sh100 million in handouts before she was allowed to invest with the city.

Away from Nairobi county assembly, Elachi wishes to focus on the Dagoretti North seat which she unsuccessfully sought in 2017.

