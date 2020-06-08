Elachi Likely To Face Disciplinary Actions For Failing To Implement Changes In Jubilee Party Leadership

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi is most likely to face disciplinary action for having failed to implement leadership changes in the Jubilee party.

According to the Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Elachi might have to explain to the disciplinary committee why she failed to effect the relevant changes.

“We have seen many [of such cases] and normally when it gets to problems, they say ‘we didn’t know, I didn’t get SMS, I didn’t get what…’” said Tuju last week.

Star reports that the SG wrote to Elachi on May 28 informing her of the relevant changes that have been made detailing the replacement of Majority leader Charles Thuo (Dandora 3) and Majority Chief Whip June Ndegwa (nominated) with Abdi Guyo (Matopeni) and Paul Kados (Mihango) respectively.

Apparently, despite acknowledging to having received a letter from Tuju pertaining to the changes, Elachi is yet to effect them as she maintained the status quo will remain the same until the issue was reviewed with the Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Jubilee party has to sit with the party leader to deal with this matter. Before that, this house remains with the same leadership and I will write to Jubilee and we shall deal with the matter next week,” she ruled.

Tuju has termed the remarks by Elachi as new since all changes and relevant information of the party is passed by him, the SG.

In changes made earlier in April, Abdi Guyo was reinstated as the county assembly majority leader after his dramatic ouster.

The party, however, reinstated him after consultations. Guyo has ideally protested Elachi’s inaction and promised to follow up on the matter and have it resolved.

“The speaker is a member of Jubilee and we elected her to the position. We shall follow up this matter with the party leader and the party secretariat and we are sure that within the week, the matter will be solved,” Guyo said.

