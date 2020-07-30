County War Rages On As Elachi Blames Sonko For Chaos At The Assembly

Governor Mike Sonko is to blame for the chaos that has rocked the Nairobi County Assembly, Speaker Beatrice Elachi has said.

Speaking to Citizen TV, the county assembly speaker said that the governor has been fueling confusion in his quest to resolve supposed differences with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss.

“Instead of bitterness and fuelling confusion that no one understands, just sit down and use the law, not everyday hiring people to disrupt the assembly sittings,” Elachi said.

She also accused the governor of hiring young men to disrupt the running of the city and stalling operations at the assembly.

Asked about a certain audio in which a woman is inciting violence against MCAs who tried serving her with an impeachment motion notice, Elachi denied that she was yelling “piga risasi”.

The speaker insisted that she was locked away in her office when police officers meted violence against the ward representatives and particularly on Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu.

Mutheu was clobbered by four police officers and was on Wednesday admitted at Nairobi Hospital.

“I have been on your show many times and I don’t think that I can be there leading saying ‘Piga risasi’. How will you capture my voice and yet I was in the office,” she added.

“Is this how low you have seen me? That I can really come out and tell the policeman ‘piga kabisa, piga risasi’?” she posed.

MCAs want to oust the speaker over allegations of abuse of office, corruption, poor leadership, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, impunity, disregard for the law and county orders, and militarisation of the assembly.

The ward representatives claimed to have collected 51 signatures by Sunday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu