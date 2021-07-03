Ekuru Aukot, Wife Caught Up In Sh600,000 Car Fraud

Ex-Presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and his wife, Lorna Grace Wanjiru Gatheru are caught up in Sh600,000 motor vehicle fraud.

Reports by a local publication reveal that the couple defrauded Third Way Alliance Executive Director Kamau Andrew Njoroge a vehicle valued at Sh600,000.

Njoroge, through his lawyer Edwin Saluny has sought the help of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to have Aukot charged for the aforementioned matter.

Aukot is said to have obtained money falsely from Njoroge by claiming he would sell him a vehicle of registration number KBL 502B.

Read: Aukot Accuses Parties Registrar Nderitu Of Bias After Approving Thirdway Alliance Ouster

The letter by Njoroge’s lawyer says that on November 4, 2020, he received a summon by the DCI Kabete police station where he was accused of stealing the vehicle from Aukot and his wife.

Njoroge is said to have honored the summons by the DCI and upon showing up, the vehicle was impounded with the pledge that investigations into the matter would commence.

However, a few days later, Njoroge reportedly learnt that the impounded vehicle had been released to Aukot despite having purchased it.

“To our clients utter shock and dismay, on or about November 8, 2020, he learnt through the investigating officer in the matter that the vehicle, which he had lawfully purchased from Dr Ekuru Aukot for value had been released to Ekuru without any colour of right,” reads the letter by Lawyer Salun.

Read Also: Parties Registrar Approves Dismissal Of Ekuru Aukot As Leader Of Thirdway Alliance Kenya

Njoroge’s attempts to have the vehicle returned to him proved futile as the relevant documents required to authenticate the same were still under Aukot’s custody.

Njoroge now wants the DPP and relevant authorities to investigate the matter and bring it to a conclusion.

“We write to request you to call for the file, take the necessary action to protect our client’s rights which are being trampled upon. It is noteworthy to state that justice delayed is justice denied,” the lawyer added.

He also claims he fears for his life as Aukot had threatened to kill him with the incident reported to the police station under Occurrence Book (OB) number 46/1/10/2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu