Ekuru Aukot Suspended As Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Over Financial Impropriety

Ekuru Aukot has been suspended as the Thirdway Alliance Party leader following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held earlier today.

During the chaotic meeting, Aukot was relieved of his duties pending determination of his disciplinary case.

Among other issues, the advocate is being suspended for verbally assaulting deputy party leader Dr Angela Mwikali.

Earlier this year, Mwikali and Aukot disagreed on the suspension of party secretary general Fredrick Okango.

“Your vote is and was inconsequential. We are past SG. Bring your brains to the meeting on Monday and lets hear what brainy things you will say, assuming that you will be in the right mental state,” an email from Aukot read.

Ms Mwikali accused the party leader of “using and calling women names” further urging him to stop the “use and dump mentality”.

To this, the party leader responded: “Only a fool can even attempt to use someone like you. stick to your league of small boys. You display no brains at all.”

The council also accused him of financial impropriety, non-accountability, lack of transparency and self enrichment.

In February, Mwikali alongside Phelister Wakesho and Hilda Nduta sued the party leader demanding to find out the source of funds used to popularize the Punguza Mizigo initiative.

“Aukot’s actions are unconstitutional, unlawful and illegal as he launched PM (Punguza Mizigo) without disclosing the sources of funds for the initiative. PM was never authorised by a resolution of NEC,” court papers read.

Further, Aukot has been ousted for defying a court order in Children’s Case No 1591 of 2019.

Last month, a woman identified as Beatrice Kikunga moved to court again accusing Aukot of abandoning his fatherly duties.

She claimed that they cohabited between 2011 to 2018. They were blessed with a child in 2017.

“We cohabited since 2011 and were blessed with the child in August 2017. Our relationship was okay until early 2018 when Aukot deserted us and has refused to take responsibility for the minor while knowing very well that the child needs basic necessities,” she said.

Kikunga instituted the suit in February when Senior Resident Magistrate HM Mbatia ordered that she and Aukot go for DNA testing on March 13.

The former presidential aspirant was a no show.

Kikunga demanded that he pays Sh105,000 per month in child support.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu