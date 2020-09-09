Ekuru Aukot Expelled As Thirdway Alliance Party Leader

Thirdway Alliance Party has expelled its party leader, Ekuru Aukot over lack of transparency and financial impropriety.

According to the party secretary general Fredrick Okango, Aukot who was suspended on August 26, failed to honour summons to appear before the party disciplinary committee.

Okango indicated that the resolution to oust the party leader was reached without malice.

“The disciplinary committee convened on September 4 and all witnesses and complaints appeared and testified, however, Aukot did not appear nor did he send an apology,” Okango said in a statement.

“NEC has today received disciplinary committee report which it (NEC) adopted unanimously and recommended that Aukot having no need to defend himself be dismissed from the party membership and position as party leader.”

Apart from the above mentioned reasons, the party accused the party leader of absenteeism from NEC meetings, disparaging the party and impunity.

“As a young, democratic, progressive party that is founded by the rule of law, we have no time for sideshows and ego contests. We have an agenda to achieve and there shall be zero tolerance to impunity from any party member regardless of their status within the party ranks and society at large,” he said.

Last week, Aukot was barred from accessing party offices.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal issued an order blocking Aukot, his servant, agents, or employees from accessing or entering the party’s offices pending the hearing and determination of the application and suit.

Deputy Director of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal gave the embattled party leader and interested parties seven days to file their complaints, after which the tribunal will hold a virtual meeting with the concerned parties on September 9 to confirm compliance.

Among other issues, the advocate was suspended for verbally assaulting deputy party leader Dr Angela Mwikali and defying a court order in a children’s case, hence violating Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

