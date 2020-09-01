Suspended Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Aukot Blocked From Accessing Party Offices

Suspended Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has been barred from accessing party offices until a case before the party disciplinary committee is determined on September 4.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal issued an order blocking Aukot, his servant, agents, or employees from accessing or entering the party’s offices pending the hearing and determination of the application and suit.

Deputy Director of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal gave the embattled party leader and interested parties seven days to file their complaints, after which the tribunal will hold a virtual meeting with the concerned parties on September 9 to confirm compliance.

Among other issues, the advocate was suspended for verbally assaulting deputy party leader Dr Angela Mwikali.

The NEC also accused him of financial impropriety, non-accountability, lack of transparency and self enrichment.

Further, Aukot was ousted for defying a court order in Children’s Case No 1591 of 2019.

A woman identified as Beatrice Kikunga moved to court accusing Aukot of abandoning his fatherly duties.

She claimed that they cohabited between 2011 to 2018. They were blessed with a child in 2017.

“We cohabited since 2011 and were blessed with the child in August 2017. Our relationship was okay until early 2018 when Aukot deserted us and has refused to take responsibility for the minor while knowing very well that the child needs basic necessities,” she said.

But according to Aukot, his woes started after relaunching the Punguza Mizigo initiative which is apparently a threat to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that is being championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

