Eko Dydda Released After Spending Three Days In Forced Quarantine

Gospel artiste Eko Dydda has been released after spending three days in forced quarantine for flouting curfew orders.

The hitmaker was arrested on Saturday night on his way home from the CBD. He had gone to get medicine for his sickly wife, Sylvia Ayugi.

According to activist Boniface Mwangi who first broke the story, Eko was set free on Wednesday.

“Eko Dydda was released today. Thank you to everyone who worked behind the scenes to ensure he was released. Let’s make it the norm, to call out injustices when they happen. To the good people in government who did the right thing, we appreciate you too,” Mwangi wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Tuesday night, the father of two revealed that those quarantined at KMTC had been returned to the various police stations.

“I am not sure why, but each person has been moved to the station where they came from. Right now, I am at Kilimani,” he said.

This was before his phone was taken away by what was assumed to be a male police officer at Kilimani Police Station.

Before the interview was abruptly cut short, a male voice is heard demanding Eko hands over his phone.

“Eko Dydda, leta hiyo simu (hand me that phone),” the unidentified person shouts.

Citizen TV could not reach the father of two, moments later.

“We have been trying to reach Eko Dydda, remember we were speaking to him earlier on and it seems his phone has been taken away. When we reach him, we shall let you know,” Waihiga Mwaura told viewers.

50 people escaped from KMTC on Monday night over the Sh2,000 per day fees.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday urged the individuals to surrender and avoid arrest.

Two escapees were however caught up with by law enforcers along Thika Road.

