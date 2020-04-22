Eko Dydda Claims Persons Quarantined At KMTC Returned To Police Stations Before Phone Is “Snatched” On Live TV (Video)

Gospel artiste Eko Dydda was on Saturday night arrested for allegedly flouting curfew orders.

The singer was apprehended on his way home around Coptic Hospital, Ngong Road. He had gone to get his wife, Sylvia Ayugi medicine.

On his way back he got a puncture and fixing it took a while. He left for home at around 6.50 pm meaning he could not get home on time.

As it happened, Eko was taken to Kilimani Police Station where he spent the night and released on Sunday after paying a Sh5,000 cash bail and a similar amount to the tow company.

Read: Eko Dydda Quarantined After A Night of Drama With Kilimani Police Officers

His wife had taken it upon herself to record the arresting officer. This quickly became a problem.

The father of two was rearrested but this time he was taken to KMTC quarantine facility.

On Tuesday night, the “Niko na reason” crooner spoke to Citizen Tv’s Waihiga Mwaura.

But during the live phone interview, commotion ensued and a male voice is heard demanding that Eko hands over his phone.

“Eko Dydda, leta hiyo simu (hand me that phone),” the unidentified person is heard.

Before Eko’s line died, he told Waihiga that those quarantined at KMTC have since been returned to the police stations at which they were held.

Read: Eko Dydda Speaks After Wife Accused Him Of Cheating With Rapper L.C

“I am not sure why, but each person has been moved to the station where they came from. Right now, I am at Kilimani,” he said.

Citizen TV tried to reach Eko but their efforts proved futile. His phone was switched off.

“We have been trying to reach Eko Dydda, remember we were speaking to him earlier on and it seems his phone has been taken away. When we reach him, we shall let you know,” Waihiga told viewers.

On Monday night, at least 50 people at the same facility as Eko escaped decrying the amount of money they are required to pay.

Those at KMTC part with Sh2,000 per day.

Earlier today, President Uhuru Kenyatta said persons who escape from quarantine facilities will be arrested and forced to complete the mandatory 14 days.

“For those ones, those who we saw escaping. They should not think they have won. We know them and we will find them,” Uhuru said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu