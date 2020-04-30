Case Against Eko Dydda Dismissed, Sh10,000 Bail Refunded

Rapper Eko Dydda does not have a case to answer. This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji dropped all the charges.

Eko was arrested for defying curfew orders two weeks ago.

He had left home to buy his wife, Sylvia Ayugi, medication. But on his way back he had a puncture which derailed him.

The “Vidole” crooner was apprehended near Coptic Hospital. He was taken to Kilimani Police Station where he spent the night.

His wife got him out the next day after parting with Sh10,000 bail.

Shortly after leaving the police station, the father of two was asked to report back to the station under unclear circumstances.

It is then that he was taken to KMTC for mandatory quarantine.

Fast forward to Wednesday, the rapper had his bail money refunded and all charges against him dropped.

“Thank GOD almighty for we were all released. Mad love to all of you who showed love because it takes a lot of courage to show love and only the weak hate. I appeared in court following my incident with police at Kilimani police station on breaking curfew rules as I went to buy medicine for my sick wife.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution acquitted me of all charges and my cash bail was refunded. Asanteni for sharing my story, special thanks to Boniface Mwangi, Lawyers Hub and to DPP for intervening,” he wrote on Instagram.

Eko was released from the quarantine facility last week on Wednesday.

He spent three days at the facility which he equated to a prison.

“Eko Dydda was released today. Thank you to everyone who worked behind the scenes to ensure he was released. Let’s make it the norm, to call out injustices when they happen. To the good people in government who did the right thing, we appreciate you too,” activist Boniface Mwangi wrote on Twitter.

