Eight Prisoners who Escaped from Nanyuki Prison Recaptured

Eight of 14 capital offenders who escaped from the Nanyuki G.K Prison have been recaptured.

In a police report filed at the Nanyuki Police Station, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Police officers on patrol in the Likii area responded to the heavy gunfire coming from the prison.

“Officers from station,DCI and CIPU were mobilised and immediately rushed to the scene map ref 853583 about 3km west of the station. They established that 14 prisoners charged with capital offences had escaped from the said prison,” read the police report.

A manhunt led to the arrest of the eight while six others are still missing.

They include; Mareri Tetkor from Rumuruti, Nangoye Lenawaso and Lereiyo Lekiare from Samburu, all of whom have been convicted for murder.

Francis Nduati and Patrick Fundi from Laikipia and James Sike from Turkana are in for robbery with violence.

The escapees cut through the doors with a hacksaw before scaling the perimeter wall.

