Eight Players Die In Grisly Road Carnage

Eight Football Players Perish In Road Accident In Sierra Leone. [Courtesy]

Eight players and a coach perished in a grisly road carnage in Makeni, Bombali District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone on Sunday.

The players are from second and third-tier league clubs as well as non-division teams in Makeni.

Seven of the victims died on Sunday, while one passed on Monday evening.

Eight Players Die In Sierra Leone. [Courtesy]
Many more were injured, some in critical conditions in the hospital, according to local reports.

They were returning home from a community football gala in a neighboring Batkanu village, Karene district when the minibus they were traveling in had a head-on collision with a truck carrying tuber crops to Freetown just outside Makeni.

