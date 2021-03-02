Eight Players Die In Grisly Road Carnage

Eight players and a coach perished in a grisly road carnage in Makeni, Bombali District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone on Sunday.

The players are from second and third-tier league clubs as well as non-division teams in Makeni.

Seven of the victims died on Sunday, while one passed on Monday evening.

Many more were injured, some in critical conditions in the hospital, according to local reports.

They were returning home from a community football gala in a neighboring Batkanu village, Karene district when the minibus they were traveling in had a head-on collision with a truck carrying tuber crops to Freetown just outside Makeni.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu