Eight Perish in Ghastly Maai Mahiu Road Accident

Maai Mahiu accident
Ghastly Accident Along Nairobi - Narok Road. [Courtesy]

In the early hours of Saturday morning, eight persons were confirmed dead in a horrific accident in Maai Mahiu along the Nairobi-Narok road.

The grisly accident occurred following a head-on collision between a bus and lorry.

The bus was carrying mourners from Kisii and was on its way to Naivasha, said Nakuru traffic base police commander Beatrice Kuraguri.

“Of the 8 confirmed dead, four are women and four men. The 8 died on the spot,” the police boss told the Star.

The lorry was on its way to Narok.

Four other mourners are in a coma while another four sustained grave injuries.

The injured survivors are being treated at a hospital in Naivasha.

More follows

