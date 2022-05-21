Eight Perish in Ghastly Maai Mahiu Road Accident

In the early hours of Saturday morning, eight persons were confirmed dead in a horrific accident in Maai Mahiu along the Nairobi-Narok road.
The grisly accident occurred following a head-on collision between a bus and lorry.
The bus was carrying mourners from Kisii and was on its way to Naivasha, said Nakuru traffic base police commander Beatrice Kuraguri.
“Of the 8 confirmed dead, four are women and four men. The 8 died on the spot,” the police boss told the Star.
The lorry was on its way to Narok.
Four other mourners are in a coma while another four sustained grave injuries.
The injured survivors are being treated at a hospital in Naivasha.
