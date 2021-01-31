Eight More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 98 New Cases

Eight more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 1,763, the ministry of health announced on Sunday.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 98 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 3,739 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases to 100,773, with the cumulative tests standing at 1,186,951.

From the new cases, 86 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. 82 are male and 16 female.

Age-wise, the youngest is a 10-year-old child while the oldest is aged 85.

The cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 86 cases, Meru 2, Mombasa 2, Nakuru 2, Busia 1, Kajiado 1, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Machakos 1 and Nyeri 1.

Kagwe said 52 more patients have recovered from the disease, 29 from various health facilities and 23 are from the home-based care program.

The total number of recoveries is now at 83,907.

Currently, there are 471 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,408 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

A total of 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and three in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

