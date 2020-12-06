Eight More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 396 New Cases

Eight more patients have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of fatalities recorded in Kenya so far to 1,526.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 396 more people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,717 tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 88,380 while cumulative tests are 931,799.

From the 396 new cases, 373 are Kenyans and 23 are foreigners. 254 are males while 142 females.

The youngest is a two-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 85.

Also, 397 more patients have recovered from the disease, 318 from the home-based care program and 79 were discharged from various hospitals.

Read: US Warns Citizens Against Traveling To Kenya Over High Risk Of Contracting Covid-19

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 68,929.

Kagwe said that there are 1,178 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide. Another 8,113 patients are on the Home-based Care programme.

A total of 86 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 49 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 66 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 58 are in the general wards. 8 are in the HighDependency Unit (HDU).

Read Also: CS Kagwe Explains Why NHIF Is Not Covering Covid-19 Treatment

New Cases

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 154, Kiambu 40, Busia 31, Bungoma 30, Mombasa 23, Murang’a 19, Nakuru 14, Garissa 14, and Kakamega 12.

Others are Nyeri (8), Kirinyaga (7),Kisumu (6), Vihiga (6), Laikipia (5), Migori (5), Makueni (4), Embu (4), Meru (3), Kajiado (2), Machakos (2), Kericho (2), Narok (2), Kilifi (1), Kisii (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu