Eight LSK Council Members Suspended In Chaotic Meeting

Eight council members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) were on Monday suspended as a special general meeting convened to address issues affecting the bar association turned chaotic.

The meeting marred by disgraceful conflicts ended with the resignation of one council member, Roseline Odede, who was among members who attended the meeting virtually.

The members suspended are opposed to how LSK President Nelson Havi is running the society.

Also suspended was besieged LSK Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua who has been at loggerheads with Havi since last year.

While expressing why she had to quit, Ms Odede told the attendees that the infighting in the LSK council had rendered the society dysfunctional.

An election to pick Ms Odede’s replacement, Havi said, will take place on March 25, 2021.

Havi was heckled by disgruntled members as he downplayed Ms Odede’s resignation with who “else is resigning” question.

With support from young lawyers, Havi survived a motion to kick him out of office.

The group appeared to sideline members who attended the meeting virtually with the Havi group wanting only the members physically present to participate in the voting exercise.

“By side-lining the online team from participating, you’re doing a great disservice to members and this is unacceptable,” said Carolyne Mutheu, a council member.

Other motions considered during the meeting were the appointment of an auditor to review its books and the position of CEO.

Being the majority, the Havi group adopted Parker Randall, a Havi-hand-picked auditing firm, to review LSK books.

