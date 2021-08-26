Eight Dead Following Accident at Construction Site in Kilimani

At least eight people have died after a crane crumbled at a construction site in Hurlingham, Nairobi, on Thursday afternoon.

The Qwetu Residences site is located opposite the Department of Defence headquarters.

Michael Odhiambo, a carpenter at the site, said the incident affected 10 people, two of whom were nursing injuries.

Mr Odhiambo noted that the workers were taking the crane apart when the incident happened.

The crane crumbled at least 70 metres down.

“We we’re almost breaking for lunch when it came down. One worker was left hanging for a while without help before he also fell down,” he said.

The building has 14 floors and can accommodate 700 residents.

Videos on social media showed ambulances on site as traffic along Argwings Kodhek road came to a halt.

Kilimani police boss Andrew Muturi told reporters that the number of fatalities is likely to rise.

“We have lost 8 people.. they include two Chinese and six Kenyans,” he said.

More follows

