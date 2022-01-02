in NEWS

Eight Dead in Morning Accident After Matatu Rams into Stationary Lorry

Photo of the Saturday night accident on the Makutano-Embu road that left three dead [Photo/Courtesy]

Eight people have been confirmed dead after a 14 seater matatu hit a stationary lorry at Musembe, along the Webuye-Eldoret road this morning.

The Kakamega Police Boss Hassan Barua said that all eight occupants of the van, including the driver died on the spot after the accident occured at 5.15am.

“The matatu, a part of the 2NK Sacco, was heading to Nairobi from Bungoma when it hit the lorry from behind at Musembe. Our officers rushed the injured passengers to Webuye Sub-county Hospital,” said Barua.

Police spent considerable time clearing the busy highway after the accident.

The police boss could not confirm whether the accident happened due to overspeeding or poor visibility. He said investigations are still ongoing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Webuye-Eldoret Accident

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nyandarua speaker

Court Orders IG Mutyambai To Arrest 3 Nyandarua County Assembly Officials, Escort Them To Prison
Charles Njonjo

Charles Njonjo ‘Duke of Kabeteshire’ Dies Aged 101