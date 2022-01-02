Eight Dead in Morning Accident After Matatu Rams into Stationary Lorry

Eight people have been confirmed dead after a 14 seater matatu hit a stationary lorry at Musembe, along the Webuye-Eldoret road this morning.
“The matatu, a part of the 2NK Sacco, was heading to Nairobi from Bungoma when it hit the lorry from behind at Musembe. Our officers rushed the injured passengers to Webuye Sub-county Hospital,” said Barua.
Police spent considerable time clearing the busy highway after the accident.
The police boss could not confirm whether the accident happened due to overspeeding or poor visibility. He said investigations are still ongoing.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu